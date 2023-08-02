Assa Abloy AB - Class B (ASAZF) Price Target Increased by 7.39% to 28.11

The average one-year price target for Assa Abloy AB - Class B (OTC:ASAZF) has been revised to 28.11 / share. This is an increase of 7.39% from the prior estimate of 26.18 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.56 to a high of 37.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.11% from the latest reported closing price of 24.63 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assa Abloy AB - Class B. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAZF is 0.16%, an increase of 35.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.18% to 56K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 19.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAZF by 35.89% over the last quarter.
Pacer Advisors holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAZF by 0.65% over the last quarter.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.