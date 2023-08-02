Assa Abloy AB - Class B (ASAZF) Price Target Increased by 7.39% to 28.11

The average one-year price target for Assa Abloy AB - Class B (OTC:ASAZF) has been revised to 28.11 / share. This is an increase of 7.39% from the prior estimate of 26.18 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.56 to a high of 37.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.11% from the latest reported closing price of 24.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assa Abloy AB - Class B. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAZF is 0.16%, an increase of 35.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.18% to 56K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 48K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 19.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAZF by 35.89% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 8K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAZF by 0.65% over the last quarter.

