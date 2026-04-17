ASSA ABLOY AB (BIT:1ASSA) Price Target Increased by 10.45% to 39.89

The average one-year price target for ASSA ABLOY AB (BIT:1ASSA) has been revised to €39.89 / share. This is an increase of 10.45% from the prior estimate of €36.12 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €28.56 to a high of €51.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.82% from the latest reported closing price of €33.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASSA ABLOY AB. This is an decrease of 332 owner(s) or 99.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ASSA is 0.19%, an increase of 57.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.96% to 57K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 41K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing a decrease of 13.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ASSA by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares , representing an increase of 49.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ASSA by 380.57% over the last quarter.

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