ASSA ABLOY AB (ASAZY) Price Target Increased by 5.67% to 15.28

The average one-year price target for ASSA ABLOY AB (OTCPK:ASAZY) has been revised to 15.28 / share. This is an increase of 5.67% from the prior estimate of 14.46 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.47 to a high of 18.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.22% from the latest reported closing price of 14.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASSA ABLOY AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAZY is 0.40%, an increase of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 165,755K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,205K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,994K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAZY by 0.03% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 12,346K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 10,773K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,615K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAZY by 15.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,797K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,700K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAZY by 4.36% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 6,869K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,715K shares, representing a decrease of 12.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAZY by 11.42% over the last quarter.

