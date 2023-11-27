Assa Abloy AB - ADR (ASAZY) Price Target Increased by 6.85% to 13.88

The average one-year price target for Assa Abloy AB - ADR (OTC:ASAZY) has been revised to 13.88 / share. This is an increase of 6.85% from the prior estimate of 12.99 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.82 to a high of 18.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.73% from the latest reported closing price of 12.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assa Abloy AB - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASAZY is 0.17%, a decrease of 13.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 5,825K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 5,305K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,325K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAZY by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 297K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASAZY by 1.63% over the last quarter.

DSEFX - Domini Impact Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 62K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 60K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 19.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASAZY by 15.13% over the last quarter.

SEEFX - Saturna Sustainable Equity Fund holds 44K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.