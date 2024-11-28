News & Insights

Asra Minerals Uncovers Promising Gold Targets at Mt Stirling

November 28, 2024 — 06:38 pm EST

Asra Minerals Limited (AU:ASR) has released an update.

Asra Minerals Limited has announced the successful identification of multiple high-priority gold targets at its Mt Stirling Gold Project following a comprehensive drilling program. The exploration revealed significant gold mineralization in the Diorite East Prospect and highlighted additional promising soil anomalies at Yttria and Mt Stirling Viserion. The company plans further reverse circulation drilling to test these promising targets.

