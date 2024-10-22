News & Insights

Asra Minerals Secures Auditor Amid Gold Exploration Potential

October 22, 2024 — 05:04 am EDT

Asra Minerals Limited (AU:ASR) has released an update.

Asra Minerals Limited (ASX: ASR) has announced the appointment of RSM Australia Partners as its auditor, confirmed by the Supreme Court of Western Australia. This development follows the company’s recent trading halt and voluntary suspension, indicating a strategic move to solidify its financial oversight. Asra Minerals holds a significant land position in the Leonora gold province, highlighting its potential for high-grade gold exploration.

