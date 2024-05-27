News & Insights

Stocks

Asra Minerals Plans New Securities Issue

May 27, 2024 — 09:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Asra Minerals Limited (AU:ASR) has released an update.

Asra Minerals Limited has announced a new placement, proposing the issue of 7.5 million ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code ASR, with an expected issue date of June 4, 2024. The announcement, dated May 28, 2024, outlines the company’s intention to apply for the quotation of these securities on the ASX, following the ASX Listing Rules.

For further insights into AU:ASR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.