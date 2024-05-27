Asra Minerals Plans New Securities Issue

Asra Minerals Limited (AU:ASR) has released an update.

Asra Minerals Limited has announced a new placement, proposing the issue of 7.5 million ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code ASR, with an expected issue date of June 4, 2024. The announcement, dated May 28, 2024, outlines the company’s intention to apply for the quotation of these securities on the ASX, following the ASX Listing Rules.

