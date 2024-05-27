Asra Minerals Plans Major Securities Issuance

Asra Minerals Limited (AU:ASR) has released an update.

Asra Minerals Limited has announced a new securities issue set for 31st July 2024, comprising a substantial issuance of over 476 million securities including both ordinary shares and unlisted options with varying exercise prices and a three-year expiry. This strategic move is aimed at raising capital for the company, with the exact number of securities and further details pending ASX’s agreement for quotation.

