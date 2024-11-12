News & Insights

Asra Minerals Expands Market Presence with New Share Quotation

Asra Minerals Limited (AU:ASR) has released an update.

Asra Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of over half a million new ordinary shares on the ASX, following the exercise of options or conversion of convertible securities. This move is likely to attract the attention of investors keen on the mining sector, as the company expands its market presence.

