Asra Minerals Expands Gold Holdings in Kookynie East

Asra Minerals Limited has announced a strategic acquisition of a 70% stake in the Kookynie East Gold Project, enhancing their gold resource base to 200,000 ounces at 1.8 g/t Au and expanding their exploration territory in the Leonora district of Western Australia to 936km². The deal, featuring the addition of Gold Road Resources founders as strategic advisors, promises significant growth potential with multiple historic mines and high-grade gold intercepts. Coupled with a successful funding round of approximately $2.2M, Asra is well positioned to advance exploration efforts.

