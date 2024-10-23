News & Insights

Asra Minerals Confirms High-Grade Gold at Kookynie East

October 23, 2024 — 04:37 am EDT

Asra Minerals Limited (AU:ASR) has released an update.

Asra Minerals Limited has reported successful results from its diamond drilling program at the Kookynie East Gold Project, with high-grade gold assays confirming the extension of mineralisation at both Orion and Sapphire. The drilling strengthens confidence in historical data, providing valuable structural insights for future resource growth. The company is set to continue exploration with multiple programs underway, promising ongoing updates for shareholders.

