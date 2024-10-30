Asra Minerals Boosts Exploration with Strategic Moves

Asra Minerals Limited (AU:ASR) has released an update.

Asra Minerals Limited reported significant advancements in their Kookynie Gold Project with promising drilling results and a strategic sale of the Tarmoola Pastoral Lease for $3 million, enhancing their cash position for future exploration. The company also initiated an expansive airborne survey to identify new gold-bearing structures. These developments reflect Asra’s commitment to increasing shareholder value and strengthening their exploration capabilities.

