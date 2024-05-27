Asra Minerals Announces Major Securities Issue

Asra Minerals Limited (AU:ASR) has released an update.

Asra Minerals Limited has announced a new proposed issue of securities, including a significant number of unlisted options and ordinary fully paid shares, with the proposed issue date set for June 4, 2024. The options are exercisable at $0.01 and will expire three years from the date of issue. This move indicates potential growth and investment opportunities for the company and its shareholders.

