Asra Minerals Announces Impending Trading Halt

Asra Minerals Limited (ASX: ASR) has requested an immediate trading halt pending an upcoming announcement about a significant project acquisition and a proposed capital raising. The halt will stay in effect until the earlier of the announcement release or the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 28 May 2024. The company has confirmed there is no undisclosed information that should affect the grant of the trading halt.

