Asra Minerals AGM: Resolutions Passed, Growth on Horizon

May 31, 2024 — 02:13 am EDT

Asra Minerals Limited (AU:ASR) has released an update.

At the recent Annual General Meeting, Asra Minerals Limited announced that all proposed resolutions were passed unanimously. The company, with a focus on gold, lithium, and rare earth elements, is developing projects in Western Australia’s Goldfields region, including the flagship Mt Stirling Project and underexplored Kookynie West Project. Asra Minerals is capitalizing on the growing demand for REE and critical minerals, backed by a robust and experienced team.

