Asra Minerals Limited, an Australian-based resource company, is actively consolidating a major goldfield in Western Australia and has presented technical data affirming the reliability of its mineral resource estimates, including gold and rare earth elements. The information adheres to the JORC Code 2012 standards, with competent persons such as Robin Longley and Paul Payne verifying the data’s integrity. Investors are cautioned to seek professional advice and conduct their own research before making investment decisions.

