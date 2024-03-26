News & Insights

ASR Group has 6-8 weeks of raw sugar supply at Baltimore Refinery

March 26, 2024 — 11:41 am EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - ASR Group, the largest sugar company in the United States, has six to eight weeks of raw sugar stocks at its Baltimore sugar refinery which is supplied by vessels coming to the Port of Baltimore, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Despite the current blockage of the port after the bridge collapse, the company that makes Domino sugar said it does not expect short-term impacts to its operations in the area.

The Baltimore refinery is one of the largest plants among the six refineries ASR Group operates in the U.S., producing 6 million pounds of refined sugar per day.

"ASR Group also owns a network of production facilities and has warehouses across the U.S. that all currently have healthy inventories of finished products and can be utilized if necessary," the company said.

It said there is one vessel currently docked at the Port of Baltimore unloading raw sugar for the refinery and that a second ship finished discharging its load on Monday.

In addition to sugar, there is also minor operations with discharge of chocolate-making raw material cocoa at the Port of Baltimore, traders said, but they are small and could be diverted to other ports.

