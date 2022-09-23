ASR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV (Symbol: ASR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $206.91, changing hands as low as $198.75 per share. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASR's low point in its 52 week range is $177.31 per share, with $230.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $201.23.

