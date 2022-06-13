ASR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV (Symbol: ASR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $202.35, changing hands as low as $200.56 per share. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASR's low point in its 52 week range is $165.48 per share, with $230.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $202.95.

