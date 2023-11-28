Aspiring law students seek classmates who match their political views - survey

By Karen Sloan

Nov 28 (Reuters) - A majority of would-be attorneys want to attend law school with like-minded classmates, according to a new survey.

Of the 390 pre-law students polled in September by test prep company Kaplan, 58% said it was important to go to a school where students generally hold the same political and social views as they do. Another 36% said the views of their future law school classmates is not important, while 6% said they were not sure, said the survey, released Tuesday.

That’s a significant change from 2020, when only 46% of students told Kaplan that the political and social views of law school classmates were important.

The rising percentage of pre-law students weighing law schools’ political cultures reflects both the political polarization of the United States and students’ desire to pursue law in a supportive academic environment, said Amit Schlesinger, Kaplan’s executive director of government and legal programs.

But choosing where to go to law school based on campuses with like-minded students may not be in prospective lawyers' best interest, and instead could create an "echo chamber" of ideas to the detriment of personal growth, Schlesinger said

The survey was conducted before escalating tensions on college and university campuses between Palestinian and Israeli supporters. Law schools have also faced a growing number of free-speech controversies involving the disruptions of conservative speakers on campus. The American Bar Association is on the cusp of requiring all law schools to develop and publish free speech policies.

Among the surveyed pre-law students, 53% said the current political climate impacted their decision to apply to law school — up from 41% in 2020.

(Reporting by Karen Sloan)

