Aspirin to be tested as potential COVID-19 drug in UK study

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Common anti-inflammatory medicine aspirin will now tested as a possible treatment for COVID-19 in one of the biggest UK trials looking into a range of potential treatments against the illness, the RECOVERY trial website said on Friday. (https://bit.ly/3mVr56o)

