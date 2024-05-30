News & Insights

Aspire Mining’s Resolutions Pass with Strong Support

May 30, 2024 — 04:04 am EDT

Aspire Mining Limited (AU:AKM) has released an update.

Aspire Mining Limited announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with the Remuneration Report receiving over 75% votes in favor. The mining company, owning significant coking coal projects in Mongolia, reiterates its commitment to community and environmental responsibility while focusing on developing its Ovoot Coking Coal Project for international markets. Shareholders can access a recording of the meeting through a provided link.

