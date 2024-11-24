News & Insights

Aspire Mining Limited Strengthens Leadership with New CFO

November 24, 2024 — 08:48 pm EST

Aspire Mining Limited (AU:AKM) has released an update.

Aspire Mining Limited has appointed Tristan Garthe as Chief Financial Officer, marking a strategic move to advance from exploration to production, specifically in developing a world-class coking coal mine. With over 20 years of expertise in financial management within the mining sector, Garthe’s role will be pivotal in refining Aspire’s financial strategy and governance. The company is gearing up for significant milestones, including project financing and revised economic assessments.

