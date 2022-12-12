Aspirational Italy—How To Really Enjoy An Italian Road Trip

The land of food, wine, art, culture, stunning landscapes and dangerously active volcanoes, Italy makes for a bucket list destination. Sicily and Tuscany are, broadly speaking, two of Italy’s most iconic destinations and bringing them together in one trip offers the enviable opportunity to combine Sicily’s rustic and pastoral countryside with the remarkable splendor of the birthplace of the renaissance.

Although billed as a road trip and thanks to numerous car ferries between Sicily and the mainland it can be, it isn’t necessary to actually drive, However, driving in Italy isn’t for the faint of heart and there are faster and less stressful ways to make the journey, including by train and plane. Suggestions for all three are included.

Ragusa, Sicily: Ciccio, Cerasuolo and Cinabro

Split into two parts, Ragusa Ibla is the old part of this remarkable Sicilian town. So old, in fact, that it is part of the UNESCO World Heritage site of Val di Noto—a collection of eight towns, which according to UNESCO, all reflect the late Baroque architecture of the 17th century “in all its forms and applications.”

Where To Stay

Ragusa doesn’t have any hotel chains to speak of, but what it does have is a cottage industry of very nice boutique properties. A.D.1768 Boutique Hotel is among one of the best.

Formerly the Palazzo Arezzo di Donnafugata, the hotel is right in the heart of Ibla with rooms overlooking the piazza from which you can see the imposing duomo. Proprietor Giuseppina “Giusy” Donato has done an amazing job of blending the old and the new with restored frescos (there are several on ceilings through the property) sharing the space with modernist inspired furniture, Sicilian antiques and art from provocative Italian artist Max Ferrigno (that was commissioned by Donato). The Panga Loft has independent access from Piazza Duomo.

There is no restaurant at A.D.1768, but there is breakfast and it is magnificent. The chocolate from nearby Modica is made using a manual process without using heat, leaving the chocolate grainy as the sugar doesn’t melt.

While A.D. 1768 isn’t part of a global rewards program, you can still get a free night (or several) by using a card like the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card. Simply use the card to pay for the accommodation. Once the charge posts, you can redeem your points towards the charge to receive a statement credit.

What To Do

If you only have a few days, spend your mornings and evenings in Ibla indulging in a little “flânerie,” a French phrase meaning “aimless wandering.” Ibla is small, so even aimless wandering will likely see you reach the gates of Giardino Ibleo. This modest park manages to fit in two churches, a fountain and a war memorial among other things.

There is the Duomo di San Giorgio, which can’t be missed (literally as it dominates the skyline) and elsewhere there is Cinabro Carrettieri. The “bottega d’arte”, Italian for “art workshop,” is home to artisans Damiano Rotella and Biagio Castiletti who found their calling in restoring beautiful traditional Sicilian carts used for folk festivals, funerals and the like. Rotella and Castiletti have also collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana and SMEG among others.

Where To Eat

Gastronomic adventurers will be very happy to hear that for a small town, Ragusa has a seemingly disproportionate number of excellent places to eat—two of which are under the auspices of one of Italy’s top chefs, Ciccio Sultano.

I Banchi is Chef Cicco Sultano’s casual eatery. Around the corner from A.D. 1768 hotel, I Banchi is the kind of casual alfresco eatery where roaming minstrels serenade in hopes of making a few euros. The menu and especially the execution of the dishes is far from casual, however—I Banchi offers a seven-course tasting menu for 55 euros ($55) as well as a la carte options.

For something more formal, more experimental and with more accolades—two very prestigious ones to be precise—there is what can only be described as the “pezzo di resistenza” of the Ragusa, and possibly the Sicilian dining scene.

Sultano’s two-Michelin star restaurant, Duomo, really is something special. As you would expect, the dining room is beautiful and luxurious but also somewhat understated, which also happens to mirror the dishes. A veritable feast of land, sea and air, the menu features a few instances of both lobster and caviar—the latter in a savory cannolo with raw shrimp, with oyster and again with tuna. There are pasta courses (naturally), and truffle makes guest appearances on the menu, too. You’ll also find a lamb dish, a wonderfully rare pigeon dish and an interesting octopus preparation: a whole octopus is poached tableside in a sort of tea before being sliced and served. Everything is prepared and presented with aplomb, and sommelier Antonio Currò does a wonderful job with the wine pairing including with an unexpected but interesting tableside wine mixology demonstration.

Oenophiles will want to take a trip to the countryside to visit the Cerasuolo di Vittoria DOCG wine region. A blend of the native Nero D’avola and Frapatto grapes, Cerasuolo di Vittoria is the only DOCG in Sicily. (DOCG, which means Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita, is the highest level of classification for Italian wines). Poggio di Bortolone, a small producer with 60 hectares (just over 148 acres) and six varieties (try the 100% Frapatto) and Locanda Gulfi are worth a visit. The latter has accommodations on site and a very good restaurant.

Castelfalfi, Italy: When a Resort Is More Than a Resort

For those that just love to drive, head to and then up the coast from Ragusa to Messina where you’ll board a car ferry before continuing your journey. This option does invite a stopover on what will likely be at least a 12-hour journey. E45 (European route 45) takes you right through Naples and is about eight hours into the drive. The train takes a similar route and sees a pretty unique ferry that loads the train carriages onboard.

Flying from Sicily to Florence is obviously the quickest way to get between the two. A short flight (1 hour, 40 minutes) and an even shorter jaunt through the Tuscan countryside will see you arrive at the medieval village of Castelfalfi and at Toscana Resort Castelfalfi. A resort wrapped up in a village, the company actually owns a few thousand acres of Tuscan countryside that includes the resort, the village, various accommodations, a working church and an adventure park.

Where To Stay

Appealing to bon vivants who want a luxurious Tuscan getaway, as well as international pop stars (we can’t say exactly who we saw there, but he is a pop phenomenon, Beliebe us) looking for a place where they can be assured of discretion from the staff, Castelfalfi was raised from abandonment by German travel company Tui before being acquired in May 2021 by SP Lohia Family.

An initial investment transformed the lobby, restaurants and guest rooms and gave rise to essentially a new property that is befitting of its place in the incredible Tuscan countryside. And that was just phase one. This season Castelfalfi will undergo further renovations.

Castelfalfi is part of The Hotel Collection, so if you book through Amex travel and you have a qualifying card you can receive $100 hotel credit and other perks on two night or longer stays.

What To Do

With more than 40 experiences, ranging from golf on a 27-hole course, pizza making classes, olive and grape harvesting, horseback riding and even beekeeping, there is enough to keep almost everyone occupied for several days. Don’t forget to factor in time to lounge poolside and at least half-a-day in the spa.

The 25 hectares (about 62 acres) of vineyards and more than 40 hectares (about 99 acres) of olive groves—and the facilities to process them—means that Castelfalfi has its own labels with more than half a dozen wines, several oils and even amaro, gin, beer, vermouth and grappa. Tours and tastings are all but required.

Perhaps the most interesting and unique experience at Castelfalfi is truffle hunting. Castelfalfi has a partnership with the Savini family who have been hunting for truffles in the area for more than 100 years.

An early morning walk in the woods of the Castelfalfi estate with staff from Savini Tartufi is a wonderful experience. Of course, the real hunters are the truffle sniffing dogs who survey the landscape and alert when they detect the unmistakable aroma of truffle. September to December is the season for the most prized truffle of them all, the white truffle.

Where To Eat

Castelfalfi is self-contained and, as such, has several restaurants and bars including La Via Del Sale, the golf course clubhouse and the informal and lively trattoria, bar and pizzeria, Il Rosmarino. But, it is La Rocca, the gourmet offering, that will likely find itself in the Michelin guide before long. Housed in the castle that gives the resort its name, the food is matched by the incredible sunset views over the Tuscan hills.

For a pre- or post-dinner drink, Ecrù bar and its terrace overlooking the Tuscan hills is ideal. While the Aperol spritz is the drink of summer in Italy, consider a Calindri spritz. Suggested by a bartender at Ecrù, it is made using the same ratio as the Aperol spritz (3:2:1 Prosecco, Aperol, soda water) but with the more bitter Cynar. Made primarily from artichokes, it was popularized by Italian actor Ernesto Calindri in a series of ads for the company.

Florence, Italy: The Birthplace of the Renaissance

There are cities in the world that need no introduction, and Florence is one of them. On bucket lists the world over, if there is one drawback to visiting the birthplace of the Renaissance, it is its sheer popularity. While somewhat unavoidable, the crowds can be mitigated against by visiting outside of the traditional busy season. Fall is an ideal time with both visit numbers and temperatures dropping to manageable levels.

Where To Stay

No matter what kind of Florentine experience you want, where you choose to stay can be the difference between a luxury experience or not.

One of the newest properties in Florence, having opened its very large and luxurious doors in April 2022 after a four-year renovation, Palazzo Portinari Salviati is so named because it was formerly home to two of Florence’s most influential and important families: the Portinaris and the Salviatis. Built by Folco Portinari, the father of Dante’s muse Beatrice in the 15th century, it later became the first residence of Cosimo I de’ Medici, Grand Duke of Tuscany. The property has been meticulously restored and has 12 magnificent suites with original frescoes and period furniture. It is no exaggeration to say that a night here is akin to sleeping in a museum. While the property isn’t in any loyalty programs, you can redeem points on a flexible card such as one in the Capital One Venture family against your hotel charges.

What To Do

As the birthplace of the Renaissance, Florence has no shortage of art and cultural things to do, some of which may require a little standing in line.

The Uffizi Gallery is jam packed with masterpieces from household names like Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo and Botticelli et al. But three of the most interesting pieces in the museum are from the undisputed bad boy of the Renaissance: Caravaggio, who went on the lam after murdering someone in a duel. Literature fans might like to consider self-guided walking tours that take in sites associated with Carlo Collodi, author of “Le avventure di Pinocchio,” and Dante Alighieri of “Divine Comedy” fame. The Opera del Duomo Museum is also definitely worth visiting.

Where To Eat

Florence has one three-Michelin star and one two-Michelin star restaurant—the latter being Santa Elisabetta inside the Brunelleschi Hotel where chef Rocco De Santis serves just half a dozen tables at a time.

Good things, they say, come in small packages and that is certainly true of the tiny dining room inside the ancient Byzantine tower (which is enveloped inside the hotel) in the heart of the city. De Santis offers playful dishes using popping candy and the like while dishes like the raw red prawn, with a sweet and sour panzanella suspended in a jelly and caviar and nocellara olive soup showcase why Santa Elisabetta received its first star with the 2020 Michelin guide and followed that up the next year with a second star.

While dining at Michelin-starred restaurants is part and parcel of any luxury experience, they probably shouldn’t be a daily experience, both because of their indulgent nature but also to allow you the pleasure of anticipating the experience. Thankfully, there are hundreds of other options in the city, including chef Vito Mollica’s Chic Nonna and Salotto Portinari both inside Palazzo Portinari Salviati.

Elsewhere in the city is La Ménagère, a combination restaurant, bookshop and florist (coincidentally supplying Palazzo Portinari Salviati with its fresh flowers) serving a quirky menu that has both Italian classics as well as dishes such as glazed salmon with teriyaki and ceviche. The Place Firenze, part of both American Express Fine Hotels and Resorts and Leading Hotels of the World, is a recently renovated hotel overlooking Piazza Santa Maria Novella with an alfresco restaurant that does an equally good job.

For an aperitivo ,head to the St Regis Florence where you can see the daily Champagne sabering and try the property’s Bloody Mary. The St Regis New York claims to have perfected the Bloody Mary and has made it part of its brand identity. To hit that home, the company introduces a new version of the drink with every property it opens. In Florence, it is the Bloody Brunello, which pays homage to Tuscany with the inclusion of grappa made from the grapes used in Brunello di Montalcino.

How To Fly There With Frequent Flyer Miles

As for getting to Italy to begin with, booking award flights to Italy from the U.S. is easier if you utilize alliances which allow points earned on one airline to be redeemed on other airlines within the network.

If your plans are flexible, you can often get a good deal by taking advantage of American Airlines’ MileSAAver awards. Currently, MileSAAver awards can only be used in the main cabin to Europe, but right now flights are being offered for 22,500 American Airlines miles. Occasionally, AA will run web specials making these deals even better. Fees run $5.60 for these flights.

Another option is to use Virgin Points on Virgin Atlantic. Flights to Europe from Chicago, for example, can cost just 12,000 miles one way. The fees are much higher, in excess of $130, but can make sense for some people.

Finally, Etihad’s partnership with American Airlines means you can use AA miles to fly on the United Arab Emirates flag carrier (one of two in fact, the other being Emirates) and vice versa. For 62,500 miles you can fly AA Flagship First to London from Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW), Miami (MIA), Los Angeles (LAX) and New York (JFK).

Bottom Line

Road trips should have some flexibility built in, that’s what makes them fun. How you get where you’re going, when and for how long you stop along the way is up to you. That freedom is the essence of what makes a road trip luxurious. So whether you want to see the world’s largest fork or you are one meal or hotel night away from reaching that next tier of rewards, go with the flow.

