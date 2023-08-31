Aspira Women`s Health (AWH) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 4.90

The average one-year price target for Aspira Women`s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) has been revised to 4.90 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 4.59 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 5.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.02% from the latest reported closing price of 3.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspira Women`s Health. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 86.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWH is 0.00%, a decrease of 92.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.03% to 710K shares. The put/call ratio of AWH is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Townsquare Capital holds 687K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing an increase of 63.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWH by 42.78% over the last quarter.

American Portfolios Advisors holds 14K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aspira Women`s Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aspira Women's Health Inc. operates as a biotech company. The Company develops and discovers testing and treatments for gynecologic issues. Aspira Women's Health serves customers in the State of Texas.

