News & Insights

Markets
AWH

Aspira Women's Health Announces $5.5 Mln Direct Offering, Private Placement; Stock Up In Pre-market

January 25, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Aspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH), a bio-analytical company, Thursday announced a definitive agreement with its chief executive Nicole Sandford, and certain existing shareholders for the purchase and sale of $5.5 million worth of common stock.

Following this news, Aspira Women's Health shares are trading down around 3.15% in pre-market activity.

In a direct offering, the company will offer 1,571,000 common shares in a concurrent private placement at a combined purchase price of $3.50 per share to the institutional investor and certain existing investors and a purchase price of $4.255 per share to the officer of the Company.

The warrants to the institutional investor and certain existing investors will have an exercise price of $4.00 per share and Nicole Sandford will have an exercise price of $4.13 per share.

Both warrants will be exercisable beginning six months after issuance and will expire 5 years from the initial exercise date.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

In pre-market activity, Aspira shares are trading at $4.00, down 3.15% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AWH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.