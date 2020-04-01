Aspial redeems 5.3% retail bond

SINGAPORE, April 2 (IFR) - Singapore-listed Aspial has redeemed the outstanding S$177.25m (US$123.35m) of 5.3% retail bonds that matured yesterday, easing concerns over its cashflow situation.

Bankers and credit analysts had been worried that the property and jewellery company would have problems meeting full redemption in view of its large debt maturities of S$745.7m this year.

Aspial has been slowly reducing the 5.3% bond from an original issue size of S$200m with small buybacks over the past few months. It also managed to raise S$50m from the sale of three-year bonds at 6.5% on March 9, the last public Singapore dollar bond before the markets shut down on global volatility. The 6.5% bonds are quoted at around 99.8 today.

The company will now turn its attention to a S$150m 5.25% retail bond that will mature on August 28. That bond dipped as low as 92.1 on March 23 before rebounding to 94.2 this morning.

(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by Vincent Baby)

