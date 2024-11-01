Aspial Lifestyle’s Successful Rights Issue Boosts Share Capital

Maxi-Cash Financial Services Corp. Ltd. (SG:5UF) has released an update.

Aspial Lifestyle Limited has successfully completed its renounceable non-underwritten rights issue, issuing 296,979,393 new shares at S$0.12 each. This move increases the company’s total issued shares to over 1.85 billion, reflecting a strategic effort to strengthen its capital base amidst dynamic market conditions.

