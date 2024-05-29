Aspial Corporation Holds Successful AGM

Aspial Corporation Limited (SG:A30) has released an update.

Aspial Corporation Limited successfully convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 29, 2024, at Aspial One in Singapore, with a quorum present and the meeting chaired by Mr. Koh Wee Seng, the CEO. The AGM proceedings began punctually at 3:30 p.m., and shareholders participated both in person and via video conference. Notably, the company adhered to privacy regulations by not publishing shareholder names in the meeting minutes.

