$ASPI stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ASPI stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,156,484 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ASPI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ASPI stock page):
$ASPI Insider Trading Activity
$ASPI insiders have traded $ASPI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL ELLIOT MANN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 950,000 shares for an estimated $5,326,396.
- ROBERT AINSCOW (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,121,346.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ASPI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $ASPI stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,868,062 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,451,210
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP removed 1,325,085 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,214,648
- EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC added 1,303,414 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $9,593,127
- UBS GROUP AG removed 939,433 shares (-48.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,405,940
- BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. removed 690,287 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,237,446
- PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC added 354,517 shares (+11.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,662,684
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 347,022 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,627,533
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ASPI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASPI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ASPI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ASPI forecast page.
You can track data on $ASPI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.