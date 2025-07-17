$ASPI stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ASPI stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,156,484 of trading volume.

$ASPI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ASPI (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ASPI stock page ):

$ASPI insiders have traded $ASPI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL ELLIOT MANN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 950,000 shares for an estimated $5,326,396 .

. ROBERT AINSCOW (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,121,346.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ASPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $ASPI stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ASPI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASPI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ASPI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ASPI forecast page.

You can track data on $ASPI on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.