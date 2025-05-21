$ASPI stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ASPI stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $33,180,927 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ASPI:
$ASPI Insider Trading Activity
$ASPI insiders have traded $ASPI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL ELLIOT MANN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 950,000 shares for an estimated $5,326,396.
- ROBERT AINSCOW (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,121,346.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ASPI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 53 institutional investors add shares of $ASPI stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,868,062 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,451,210
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP removed 1,325,085 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,214,648
- UBS GROUP AG removed 939,433 shares (-48.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,405,940
- BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. removed 690,287 shares (-15.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,237,446
- ROVIDA ADVISORS INC. removed 400,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,812,000
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 359,811 shares (+672.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,629,943
- PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC added 354,517 shares (+11.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,662,684
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $ASPI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.