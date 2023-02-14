Aspex Management Now Owns 3.30% of Futu Holdings (FUTU)

Fintel reports that Aspex Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 24.40MM shares of Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU). This represents 3.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 4, 2022 they reported 36.68MM shares and 5.38% of the company, a decrease in shares of 33.47% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.36% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Futu Holdings is $60.66. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 27.36% from its latest reported closing price of $47.63.

The projected annual revenue for Futu Holdings is $8,845MM, an increase of 30.65%. The projected annual EPS is $26.04, an increase of 53.98%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Futu Holdings. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUTU is 0.35%, a decrease of 43.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 34,468K shares. The put/call ratio of FUTU is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,778K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,912K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 27.25% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,180K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,754K shares, representing an increase of 13.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,698K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing an increase of 88.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 840.09% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,318K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 96.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 2,053.45% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 1,119K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUTU by 59.25% over the last quarter.

Futu Holdings Background Information

Futu Holdings Background Information

Futu Holdings Limited is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage and wealth management platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platform, Futubull, a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company's primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options, futures and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

