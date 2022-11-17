Aspex Management (HK) Discloses Large Position in Chinese Data Center Company GDS / GDS Holdings

Fintel reports that Aspex Management (HK) Ltd has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 72,737,728 shares of GDS Holdings Limited ADS (GDS). This represents 4.99% of the company.

GDS Holdings Limited is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China. The Company's facilities are strategically located in China's primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company's data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancy across all critical systems.

GDS is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables its customers to access all the major PRC telecommunications networks, as well as the largest PRC and global public clouds which are hosted in many of its facilities. The Company offers colocation and managed services, including direct private connection to leading public clouds, an innovative service platform for managing hybrid clouds and, where required, the resale of public cloud services.

The Company has a 20-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China.

The Company's customer base consists predominantly of hyperscale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd holds 15,835,680 shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,531,570 shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

12 West Capital Management LP holds 7,117,884 shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,336,311 shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDS by 46.87% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 3,693,036 shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435,249 shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDS by 82.54% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in GDS Holdings Limited ADS. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 11.84%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDS Holdings Limited ADS is 0.4354%, a decrease of 20.4518%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 123,239,864 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.