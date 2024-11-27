Aspermont Limited Updates Corporate Governance Practices

Aspermont Limited (AU:ASP) has released an update.

Aspermont Limited has released its updated corporate governance statement, confirming adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2024. The statement is accessible on their website, detailing the company’s commitment to transparency and effective management oversight. Investors can explore the specifics of Aspermont’s governance practices, which align with the ASX’s rigorous standards, ensuring accountability and investor confidence.

