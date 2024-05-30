News & Insights

Aspermont Limited Shows Resilient Growth Amidst Challenges

May 30, 2024 — 08:22 pm EDT

Aspermont Limited (AU:ASP) has released an update.

Aspermont Limited reports a 2% growth in subscription revenue to $4.9m, marking the 33rd consecutive quarter of growth, although total revenue fell by 15% year-on-year to $8.0m. Despite the challenges, including the loss of their chairman and operational setbacks, the company remains resilient with no long-term debt and a cash balance of $1.4m. Aspermont is focusing on new product launches and content improvements, expecting continued growth in subscriptions and strong performance in their Nexus creative agency and Data Services.

