Aspen's (AZPN) DGM Solution Leveraged by AES El Salvador

Aspen Technology AZPN announced that AES El Salvador has selected its digital grid management (DGM) solution to improve the delivery of electricity to more than 1.5 million residential and commercial customers from local power plants.

The DGM solution will support AES El Salvador's goal to transition from a traditional one-way electricity distribution network operator to a distributed system operator, which simplifies interconnections with alternative energy sources and new power loads.

AES El Salvador will leverage Aspen’s advanced distribution management system (ADMS) and distributed energy resources management system to provide an energy-efficient distribution platform to meet its green energy goals. The central control system will enable AES El Salvador to detect and isolate electrical outages, reduce recovery time during emergencies and increase overall reliability for its customers.

Aspen Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Aspen Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aspen Technology, Inc. Quote

The above-mentioned solution provides high-performance enterprise automation technology to energy customers worldwide. Its ADMS offers advanced applications like advanced DSCADA, distribution power flow, switch order management, distributed energy resources management, fault location etc.

Overall, Aspen will assist AES El Salvador in fulfilling its reliability, security and sustainability goals. The implementation of Aspen’s DGM solution will help AES El Salvador meet the demands of its large customer base and tackle future technical challenges with sustainability imperatives.

Aspen Technology provides asset optimization software solutions that assist in optimizing process manufacturing by supporting real-time decision-making, predicting equipment failure and providing the ability to forecast and simulate potential actions.

The company continues to invest heavily in research and development as well as form strategic partnerships to meet sustainability goals.

In December, the company announced a collaboration with Aramco to help capital-intensive industries develop new solutions for Carbon Capture and Utilization. The partnership was aimed at reducing carbon emissions and identifying the most viable pathway for carbon capture and utilization by considering economics, process design and operations constraints and carbon-dioxide reduction.

Prior to that, the company announced that India-based ACME Group had selected AspenTech’s Performance Engineering solution to design the hydrolysis process and optimize assets at the green hydrogen and green ammonia plant in Rajasthan.

Aspen currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). In the past year, shares of the company have lost 11.7% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 1.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Perion Network PERI and Pegasystems PEGA, each presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.79 per share, rising 11.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 14.2%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 14.2%. Shares of ANET have increased 23.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, rising 16% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

Perion’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 31.7%. Shares of PERI have increased 64.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, rising 101.5% in the past 60 days.

Pegasystems earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.2%. Shares of the company have declined 39.4% in the past year

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.