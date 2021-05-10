Aspen Technology's Stock A Buy After Sell Off?

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ: AZPN), is a provider of software and services for the process industries. It embeds artificial intelligence (AI) throughout industrial manufacturing environments, which helps achieve their goals in safety, sustainability, and operational performance. The company saw its stock fall by 13% over the last five trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 fell by 0.1% over the last five trading days. The sell off in the stock came after the earnings release on April 28 which missed market estimates in both revenue and earnings. Now, is AZPN stock poised to grow? We believe that there is a strong chance of a rise in AZPN stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on Aspen Technology’s Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.

5D: AZPN -13%, vs. S&P500 -0.1%; Underperformed market

(Extremely rare event)

Aspen Technology stock declined 13% over a five day trading period ending 5/03/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which fell of 0.1%

over a five day trading period ending 5/03/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which fell of 0.1% A change of -13% or more over five trading days is an extremely rare event, which has occurred 13 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

10D: AZPN -14%, vs. S&P500 1%; Underperformed market

(1% likelihood event)

Aspen Technology stock declined 14% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 1%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 1% A change of -14% or more over ten trading days is a 1% likelihood event, which has occurred 29 times out of 2511 in the last ten years

21D: AZPN -9.5%, vs. S&P500 4.9%; Underperformed market

(8% likelihood event)

Aspen Technology stock declined 9.5% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 4.9%

over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 4.9% A change of -9.5% or more over twenty-one trading days is an 8% likelihood event, which has occurred 212 times out of 2500 in the last ten years

While Aspen Technology stock has moved, it is helpful to see how its peers stack up. Check out Aspen Technology Stock Comparison With Peers to see how Aspen Technology compares against peers on metrics that matter. You can find more such useful comparisons on Peer Comparisons.

