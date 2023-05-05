Aspen Technology To Buy Back Up To $100 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Friday said its Board has authorized a share buyback of up to $100 million of shares through fiscal year 2024.

"our strong balance sheet and base of recurring cash flows also provide us with the opportunity to execute this buyback program, which is in line with our capital allocation strategy," said Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer of AspenTech.

Towards the repurchase, the company has entered into a deal with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association.

