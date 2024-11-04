Aspen Technology reports Q1 EPS 85c, consensus $1.57

Reports Q1 revenue $215.9M, consensus $267.6M. Antonio Pietri, CEO, commented, “AspenTech continues to perform well amid ongoing macro uncertainty, delivering solid results to start fiscal 2025. We continue to see strong customer demand for our products and solutions to support their operational excellence and sustainability initiatives. The resilience of our ACV growth is a great indication of the mission-criticality of AspenTech’s technology to our customers. At our recent investor day, we laid out a compelling strategy that underscored how we believe AspenTech is poised to benefit from global investments in decarbonization, electrification, and the transition to a new energy system. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to deliver consistent high-single to double-digit ACV growth while meaningfully expanding our ACV margin to our Target Operating Model of 45-47% in the coming years. Today’s announcement of our anticipated acquisition of Open Grid Systems is in support of the strategy outlined and expands our suite of products and solutions for the utilities industry.”

