Aspen Technology, Inc. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), which a week ago released some disappointing third-quarter results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. Aspen Technology missed earnings this time around, with US$163m revenue coming in 8.8% below what the analysts had modelled. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.91 also fell short of expectations by 15%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:AZPN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Aspen Technology's nine analysts is for revenues of US$728.8m in 2022, which would reflect a reasonable 2.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to shrink 7.4% to US$4.36 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$757.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.70 in 2022. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a small dip in earnings per share estimates.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 6.1% to US$151. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Aspen Technology at US$180 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$110. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Aspen Technology's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 1.7% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 8.0% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Aspen Technology is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Aspen Technology. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Aspen Technology going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Aspen Technology (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to take into consideration.

