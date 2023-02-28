Aspen Technology Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AZPN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Aspen Technology Inc (Symbol: AZPN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $211.89, changing hands as low as $210.46 per share. Aspen Technology Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AZPN's low point in its 52 week range is $135.4801 per share, with $263.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $212.01.
