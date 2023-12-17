Aspen Technology (AZPN) Price Target Increased by 5.00% to 217.60

The average one-year price target for Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) has been revised to 217.60 / share. This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior estimate of 207.23 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181.80 to a high of 267.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.79% from the latest reported closing price of 207.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspen Technology. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZPN is 0.00%, a decrease of 58.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.79% to 1K shares. The put/call ratio of AZPN is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brewin Dolphin holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aspen Technology, Inc. develops software for asset performance, monitoring management and optimization solutions.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.