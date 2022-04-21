Aspen says will not renew insurance for Trans Mountain pipeline

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Aspen said it would not renew cover for Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline, joining several other insurers which have backed away from covering the project.

"We can confirm that we do not plan to renew the Trans Mountain Tar Sands Oil Pipeline project," an Aspen spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Aspen joins 16 other insurers which have dropped Trans Mountain or said they will not insure its expansion, according to the Coal Action Network.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Jason Neely)

