Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (JSE:APN) Price Target Increased by 21.81% to 146.20

The average one-year price target for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (JSE:APN) has been revised to R146,20 / share. This is an increase of 21.81% from the prior estimate of R120,02 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of R116,15 to a high of R183,75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 98.86% from the latest reported closing price of R12 794,00 / share.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Maintains 0.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.02%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.35% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings. This is an decrease of 100 owner(s) or 98.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APN is 0.56%, an increase of 657.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.72% to 83K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXH - Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF holds 75K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 61.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APN by 111.00% over the last quarter.

CAFRX - Africa Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.