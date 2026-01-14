Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (APNHF) Price Target Decreased by 36.23% to 7.35

The average one-year price target for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings (OTCPK:APNHF) has been revised to $7.35 / share. This is a decrease of 36.23% from the prior estimate of $11.53 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.68 to a high of $8.68 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 39.93% from the latest reported closing price of $12.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 102 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 12.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APNHF is 0.07%, an increase of 2.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.17% to 29,868K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,225K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,497K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APNHF by 13.63% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,851K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,921K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APNHF by 14.66% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,214K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APNHF by 27.48% over the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 1,668K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,604K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APNHF by 12.24% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,411K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares , representing a decrease of 22.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APNHF by 43.47% over the last quarter.

