Aspen Pharmacare expects FY mid-single digit earnings growth

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

March 04, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

JOHANNESBURG, March 4 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare APNJ.J expects a boost from a sterile manufacturing contract for mRNA products reaching the market in the second half after the South African drugmaker reported a 1% rise in half-year headline earnings.

The company forecast full-year core earnings growth in the mid-single digits as the new products reach the commercialisation stage.

Aspen said for the six months ended December, it recorded a normalised headline earnings per share of 688.3 cents, slightly up from 679.6 cents a year earlier.

Group revenue grew 10% to 21.1 billion rand ($1.11 billion), with commercial pharmaceuticals revenue up 3%, while manufacturing revenue rose by 33%.

Normalised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 2%, to 5.2 billion rand, the company said.

Based on current exchange rates - and factoring in the impact of a volume-based procurement model in China and the loss of grant funding of $30 million - Aspen said it anticipates mid-single digit growth in normalised EBITDA for its 2024 financial year.

"The targeted growth is underpinned by expected reported revenue growth in both Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing," Aspen said.

The group said the sterile manufacturing contract for mRNA products had reached the commercialisation stage, which would benefit revenue in the last quarter of its second half.

