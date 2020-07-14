Aspen offers to cut cancer medicine prices to settle EU antitrust probe

BRUSSELS, July 14 (Reuters) - South African pharmaceutical company Aspen APNJ.J has offered to cut prices for six off-patent cancer medicines to address concerns about excessive pricing, EU antitrust regulators said on Tuesday.

"The proposed commitments aim at bringing to an end Aspen's suspected excessive pricing conduct with respect to its six off-patent cancer medicines, which the Commission suspects to constitute an abuse of a dominant position," the European Commission said in a statement.

The EU competition enforcer, which opened an investigation into Aspen in 2017, said it would now seek feedback from interested parties before deciding whether to accept the company's offer.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.