Markets

Aspen offers to cut cancer medicine prices to settle EU antitrust probe

Contributor
Foo Yun Chee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South African pharmaceutical company Aspen has offered to cut prices for six off-patent cancer medicines to address concerns about excessive pricing, EU antitrust regulators said on Tuesday.

BRUSSELS, July 14 (Reuters) - South African pharmaceutical company Aspen APNJ.J has offered to cut prices for six off-patent cancer medicines to address concerns about excessive pricing, EU antitrust regulators said on Tuesday.

"The proposed commitments aim at bringing to an end Aspen's suspected excessive pricing conduct with respect to its six off-patent cancer medicines, which the Commission suspects to constitute an abuse of a dominant position," the European Commission said in a statement.

The EU competition enforcer, which opened an investigation into Aspen in 2017, said it would now seek feedback from interested parties before deciding whether to accept the company's offer.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular