Aspen Insurance Promotes Christian Dunleavy To Group President

(RTTNews) - Insurance and reinsurance firm Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd. (AHL) announced Monday changes to its leadership, effective August 1, 2024, to create stronger, more accountable executive roles.

Under the new structure, and reporting to Executive Chairman and Group CEO Mark Cloutier, Christian Dunleavy has been appointed Group President, and will also serve as CEO, Aspen Bermuda Ltd.

In his expanded responsibilities, Dunleavy will be responsible for the group's underwriting strategy, claims and business development.

Dunleavy has over 25 years' experience in (re)insurance, and joined Aspen in 2015 as Global Head of Property Cat Reinsurance, before being promoted to Group Chief Underwriting Officer in 2022.

Cloutier takes over from Chris Coleman, who will be leaving the business at the end of the month. Coleman has been instrumental in Aspen's turnaround and leading the finance team through a period of transformation.

As part of a broader restructure of Aspen's leadership team, Rob Houghton, Group Chief Operating Officer, will have increased oversight over the operations functions, and Mo Kang assumes expanded responsibilities as Group Chief Corporate Affairs and People Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.