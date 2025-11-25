Aspen Insurance Holdings' Preference Shares Cross Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary's 5.625% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (Symbol: AHL.PRE) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4062), with shares changing hands as low as $19.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.29% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, AHL.PRE was trading at a 19.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.23% in the "Insurance Brokers" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for AHL.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary's 5.625% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares:

In Tuesday trading, Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited Class A Ordinary's 5.625% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (Symbol: AHL.PRE) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AHL) are up about 0.1%.

