Aspen Grove Trims European Financials Bet -- Selling $3.3 Million Worth of EUFN

Key Points

Aspen Grove Capital sold 91,523 shares of EUFN during Q1 2026, with an estimated transaction value of $3.3 million.

Aspen Grove's quarter-end stake in EUFN fell to 53,595 shares valued at $1.9 million -- representing 0.4% of assets under management (AUM), down from 0.9% in the prior period.

EUFN has risen roughly 25% over the past year, broadly matching the S&P 500's return over the same stretch, while offering a 3.5% dividend yield for income-focused investors.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Aspen Grove Capital, LLC, reduced its position in the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 91,523 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated transaction value was $3.3 million, calculated using the quarter’s average closing price. At quarter-end, the fund owned 53,595 shares, valued at $1.9 million.

What else to know

Post-sale, EUFN represented 0.4% of Aspen Grove’s 13F AUM at quarter-end, down from 0.9% in the previous quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: SPY: $51.7 million (10.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOG/L (multiple share classes): $43.0 million (8.4% of AUM) NASDAQ: META: $26.5 million (5.2% of AUM) NYSE: IVV: $26.4 million (5.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: BKNG: $25.2 million (4.9% of AUM)

As of May 20, 2026, EUFN shares were trading at $38.36, up about 25% over the past year -- roughly matching the S&P 500 return over the same period, and outperforming its Europe Stock category benchmark by roughly one percentage point.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.6 billion Expense ratio 0.49% Dividend yield 3.50% 1-year return (as of 5/20/26) 25.14%

ETF snapshot

The iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF seeks to track the MSCI Europe Financials Index, offering targeted exposure to large- and mid-cap financial companies across developed European markets -- including banks, insurance firms, and diversified financial institutions.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale looks more like routine portfolio trimming than a vote of no confidence in European financials. Aspen Grove reduced a position that was roughly 0.9% of AUM at the end of 2025. This was likely a straightforward rebalancing move after EUFN posted a strong 25% gain over the past year. And Aspen Grove still holds 53,595 shares worth roughly $1.9 million, so it hasn't exited the position entirely.

For investors wondering whether to read more into the timing, European bank stocks have broadly benefited from a “higher-for-longer” interest rate environment, which has padded net interest margins across the region. EUFN's top holdings include major institutions such as HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Allianz (ETR:ALV) -- names that have largely reported solid earnings as rate tailwinds persisted into early 2026. At the same time, macro uncertainty in the eurozone -- ranging from uneven growth to geopolitical pressures -- continues to give some institutional investors reason to moderate their exposure.

For long-term investors, EUFN offers a relatively low-cost way -- with a 0.49% expense ratio that’s reasonable for a specialized sector fund -- to access the European financials sector as a whole, rather than betting on a single name. Its 3.5% dividend yield also adds an extra return component that could appeal to those seeking steady income. That said, EUFN is probably better suited to more engaged investors who have a specific view on European financials than to beginners looking for broad international diversification -- those investors may find a wider-scope fund like the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEMKT:VEA) a more comfortable fit.

Bottom line: Institutional trims like this one are common after a strong run -- and rarely tell the full story on their own.

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HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Andy Gould has positions in Alphabet, Booking Holdings, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Booking Holdings, Meta Platforms, and Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The Motley Fool recommends HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.